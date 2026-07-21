'Would be great': Rory McIlroy makes surprise invitation to DeChambeau after blasting him with 'performative' remark

Despite publicly criticizing Bryson DeChambeau during The Open, Rory McIlroy appears ready to put their latest spat behind him.

Irish open invitation extended

Rory McIlroy appears ready to put their latest spat behind him. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The six-time major champion has now welcomed the possibility of the LIV Golf star competing alongside him at this year's Amgen Irish Open, saying DeChambeau's presence would be a major boost for the tournament.

Speaking about the prospect, the 37-year-old said he would have no issue seeing Bryson DeChambeau tee it up in Ireland.

“I mean, I think that would be great for the tournament, absolutely. Having someone like Bryson at the Irish Open, yeah, it would be great for the tournament,” McIlroy said.

Rory McIlroy eyes title defense

The Amgen Irish Open is scheduled for September at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, Ireland.

Also read: Bryson DeChambeau penalty: What happened to USA star at The Open? Controversy with PGA officials explained

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} McIlroy will return as the defending champion after edging Joakim Lagergren in a playoff to win last year's title.Speculation continues to grow that DeChambeau could add the Irish Open to his schedule, although no official confirmation has been made. McIlroy's blunt Bryson DeChambeau verdict {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} McIlroy will return as the defending champion after edging Joakim Lagergren in a playoff to win last year's title.Speculation continues to grow that DeChambeau could add the Irish Open to his schedule, although no official confirmation has been made. McIlroy's blunt Bryson DeChambeau verdict {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The invitation comes just days after McIlroy delivered a blunt assessment of his longtime rival.

The pair have shared a competitive relationship for years, and their rivalry has only intensified since DeChambeau joined LIV Golf while McIlroy remained one of the PGA Tour's most outspoken supporters.

Speaking earlier this week, McIlroy made it clear he has little admiration for the two-time major champion.

"I won't pretend to be up here and defend Bryson," McIlroy said, as quoted by Irish Times Sport on X. "I'm not particularly fond of him. I think a lot of it's performative. I think a lot of it's for attention."

Penalty drama at The Open Championship

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

McIlroy's comments came in the aftermath of DeChambeau's controversial two-shot penalty at The Open, a ruling that left the LIV golfer visibly frustrated and even considering withdrawing from the championship.

Also read: Did Bryson DeChambeau really try to involve Trump in penalty debate? All we know about The Open Championship

The incident also delayed the release of the third-round tee times, with McIlroy backing the R&A's decision to impose the penalty despite the disruption.

Neither player ultimately mounted a serious title challenge. DeChambeau recovered to finish tied for 14th, while McIlroy ended the week in a tie for 40th.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}