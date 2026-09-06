WVU injury: What happened to Darius Wiley? Latest update after DL carted off vs Coastal Carolina

An injury scare unfolded during West Virginia’s matchup against Coastal Carolina when defensive lineman Darius Wiley went down with an apparent knee injury early in the fourth quarter.

Staff members later appeared to place an air cast on Darius Wiley's leg before he was carted off the field. (Instagram @dxriuswiley)

WVU had just forced and recovered a fumble when Wiley, who had been making an impact throughout the game, suddenly collapsed and immediately grabbed his knee. Staff members later appeared to place an air cast on his leg before he was carted off the field.

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This story is being updated.