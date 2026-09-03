Why was Kris McCullough fired by Gardner-Webb after one game? What we know about investigation

Gardner-Webb announced Wednesday that it had ended Kris McCullough’s contract, according to the New York Post. The decision came just days after the school suspended the former UTPB head coach amid what it described as ‘off-the-field’ allegations. Gardner-Webb announced Wednesday that it had ended Kris McCullough’s contract. (Garder-Webb Sports Website )

McCullough’s tenure with the Runnin’ Bulldogs lasted only one game. He was on the sideline for Gardner-Webb’s season opener against Austin Peay, which ended in a 35-17 defeat.

Why is Kris McCullough fired? The university had announced Monday that McCullough was being suspended while an investigation into the matter was underway. However, school officials did not reveal what prompted the investigation or provide specific details about the allegations that ultimately led to his dismissal.

Wednesday’s announcement likewise offered little additional information. Gardner-Webb did not disclose the nature of the investigation and did not include any comments or statements from university officials explaining the decision.

McCullough’s brief Gardner-Webb tenure McCullough took over at Gardner-Webb on Dec. 23, 2025, after building an impressive résumé during his three seasons as head coach at Division II Texas-Permian Basin.

His time at UTPB established him as one of the younger coaches to make a significant impact at the college level. According to his Gardner-Webb biography, Texas-Permian Basin hired him in December 2022, making him the youngest head coach in football at the time.

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McCullough quickly delivered results, guiding the program to playoff appearances in 2023 and 2025 and leading the Falcons to a Heritage Bowl appearance in 2024.

Impressive record at Texas-Permian Basin McCullough’s first season at Texas-Permian Basin was particularly successful. He guided the team to a 10-2 record and a Lone Star Conference championship in 2023.

His final campaign with the program was even more notable. UTPB set a school record with 11 victories, reached the Division II quarterfinals and finished the season ranked No. 3 nationally, according to his Gardner-Webb biography.

Those accomplishments helped establish McCullough as a rising name in college football before his move to Gardner-Webb.

McCullough’s historic coaching milestone Gardner-Webb’s biography also credits McCullough with becoming only the fourth coach in college football history to record 30 wins before turning 30 years old.

The school described the achievement as placing him alongside “joining the likes of all-time football greats such as Pop Warner.”

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Before arriving at Gardner-Webb, McCullough also spent one season as the head coach at Division II East Central University. He posted a 9-3 record during that campaign, further adding to his early coaching success.

Gardner-Webb names interim coach McCullough’s departure comes after Gardner-Webb also underwent a coaching change following the 2025 season. The program’s previous head coach, Reisert, guided the Runnin’ Bulldogs to a 7-5 record last year before leaving for the FBS level.

With McCullough suspended and subsequently dismissed, Gardner-Webb turned to Pete Bennett on an interim basis.

Bennett, who joined the program in 2024 as its special teams coordinator, was announced as the interim head coach on Monday.