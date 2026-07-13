Who is Tom Kim's wife? Inside the PGA Tour star's marriage and family life

Tom Kim's long wait for another victory finally came to an end.

Tom Kim quietly married Lee Seo-yeon last year (Getty Images via AFP)

The South Korean was overcome with emotion, shedding tears of joy and relief after producing an outstanding final-round performance to win the Genesis Scottish Open, securing his first title in three years.

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Away from the golf course, Kim also reached a major milestone in his personal life by getting married last year.

Who is Tom Kim married to?

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the PGA Tour star quietly married Lee Seo-yeon last year.

Where did they meet?

The couple first crossed paths in Dallas in 2024, when Seo-yeon and her family were spending time there on a sabbatical. Kim, who had already made the Texas city his home base, grew close to her through regular Bible study gatherings.

Their friendship gradually developed into a serious relationship, largely away from public attention.

The pair chose to keep their wedding private, preferring to safeguard Seo-yeon's privacy while she continued her studies.

Shared experiences sparked the romance

The couple also share remarkably similar upbringings marked by constant travel.

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{{^usCountry}} "I was attracted to her because her life experiences are similar to mine," Kim told Korea JoongAng Daily. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I was attracted to her because her life experiences are similar to mine," Kim told Korea JoongAng Daily. {{/usCountry}}

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Kim spent his childhood living in countries such as China and Thailand before relocating to the United States in 2022, where he continued building his career after turning professional at a very young age.

Seo-yeon had a similarly international upbringing, accompanying her missionary parents during their work in Mongolia and Indonesia.

Those experiences taught both of them how to adapt to new environments and create a sense of home wherever they lived.

Lee Seo-yeon's education

Seo-yeon completed a double major in economics and political science at Smith College in the United States, where she studied on a full scholarship.

She is currently pursuing further studies at University of Oxford as an exchange student.

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Following the values instilled by her family, Seo-yeon leads a modest lifestyle. She hopes to become a lawyer and eventually work on public policy within the U.S. federal government.

Lee Seo-yeon's father

Her father, Lee Yong-gyu, is a well-known figure in South Korea's Christian community. He earned a doctorate from Harvard University, specializing in Middle Eastern studies and history.

Lee spent seven years serving as a missionary in Ulaanbaatar before establishing Jakarta International University in Indonesia. He is also the author of the 2006 best-selling book ‘Letting Go’, which has sold more than 760,000 copies.