Who was Gerardo German Pineda? Mexican referee dies after wrestler Hijo de Fishman’s piledriver; arrest made

Veteran lucha libre referee Gerardo German Pineda died following an incident with Mexican wrestler Hijo de Fishman inside the ring. The incident occurred on October 6 during a lucha libre event in Mineral de la Reforma, Hidalgo, Mexico, according to USA Today. Veteran referee Gerardo German Pineda (Facebook | Today in pro wrestling history)

Authorities arrested Fishman, who is an independent wrestler, on October 7 and charged him with manslaughter as they investigated Pineda’s death.

The referee, widely known in Mexican wrestling as El Búho, was 75. Reports said medical personnel rushed to the ring after the wrestler performed a move on Pineda. He reportedly remained motionless and was later pronounced dead.

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What happened during the Mexican wrestling event? The incident took place during a show organised by El Patron Espectaculos Lucha Libre on Tuesday, October 6. Hijo de Fishman was scheduled to face wrestler Máscara Sagrada when the confrontation with Pineda took place.

Fishman is an independent Mexican wrestler and the son of Fishman, a prominent lucha libre star known as the “Green Venom”. He has performed for several wrestling promotions during his career.

Videos now circulating online show Hijo de Fishman performing a double-underhook piledriver on Pineda. The piledriver is when a wrestler is bending the opponent forward, securing their arms and positioning their head between the wrestler’s legs as they proceed to drop into a seated position.