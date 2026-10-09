Who was Gerardo German Pineda? Mexican referee dies after wrestler Hijo de Fishman’s piledriver; arrest made
Mexican wrestler Hijo de Fishman has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following the death of veteran referee Gerardo German Pineda
Veteran lucha libre referee Gerardo German Pineda died following an incident with Mexican wrestler Hijo de Fishman inside the ring. The incident occurred on October 6 during a lucha libre event in Mineral de la Reforma, Hidalgo, Mexico, according to USA Today.
Authorities arrested Fishman, who is an independent wrestler, on October 7 and charged him with manslaughter as they investigated Pineda’s death.
The referee, widely known in Mexican wrestling as El Búho, was 75. Reports said medical personnel rushed to the ring after the wrestler performed a move on Pineda. He reportedly remained motionless and was later pronounced dead.
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What happened during the Mexican wrestling event?
The incident took place during a show organised by El Patron Espectaculos Lucha Libre on Tuesday, October 6. Hijo de Fishman was scheduled to face wrestler Máscara Sagrada when the confrontation with Pineda took place.
Fishman is an independent Mexican wrestler and the son of Fishman, a prominent lucha libre star known as the “Green Venom”. He has performed for several wrestling promotions during his career.
Videos now circulating online show Hijo de Fishman performing a double-underhook piledriver on Pineda. The piledriver is when a wrestler is bending the opponent forward, securing their arms and positioning their head between the wrestler’s legs as they proceed to drop into a seated position.
According to The Sun, the piledriver is banned in wrestling because of the risk of serious neck and spinal injuries.
Pineda reportedly did not move after Fishman performed the move on him. Both wrestlers stopped the match after seeing no movement from the referee. Medical staff immediately attended to him, but he was subsequently pronounced dead.
Authorities have not publicly established the precise cause of death in the information provided by the reports.
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Who was Gerardo German Pineda?
Pineda, also known as El Búho, was a respected figure in Mexico’s lucha libre circuit. His career spanned decades as both a wrestler and referee. According to 24/7 Laredo, he spent around 15 years wrestling before dedicating nearly three decades to refereeing.
He previously competed under the name El Búho Negro II. He officiated bouts involving prominent Mexican wrestling names.
Following Pineda’s death, event organizer El Patron Espectaculos Lucha Libre issued a statement expressing condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. “We deeply regret the loss of a life and express our solidarity with his family, friends and colleagues in the wrestling business,” the statement read.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More