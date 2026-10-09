UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is considering leaving the promotion over a pay dispute, citing the significantly higher earnings of stars like Conor McGregor. Sean Strickland considers UFC exit over Conor McGregor pay gap

Strickland aired his grievances Wednesday on social media, suggesting he could give up his title, move to light heavyweight and fight out his UFC contract before pursuing a boxing match with Jake Paul.

Strickland pointed to McGregor's reported payday for his 69-second loss to Max Holloway at UFC 329 in July as one reason he is considering a different path.

"I gotta be honest unless things change with the UFC Im kinda over it," Strickland wrote on X. "McGregor makes 30 million to fight for 30 second and they dont want to pay us a fraction of it."

Strickland, 35, regained the middleweight championship May 9 with a split- decision victory over previously unbeaten Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 328.

He has yet to schedule the first defense of his second title reign. A potential matchup with Nassourdine Imavov had been discussed for later this year, but Strickland reportedly turned it down, previously indicating that compensation was an obstacle in negotiations.

"The thought of just giving up my belt going to 205 and speed running my contract to fight Jake and make what these guys are making sounds pretty damn appealing," Strickland wrote in a separate post.

Paul responded on social media Wednesday, inviting Strickland to contact his company, Most Valuable Promotions, once he becomes a free agent.

Strickland also referenced boxer Conor Benn's reported $15 million, one-fight agreement with Zuffa Boxing.

Strickland has previously criticized the UFC's pay structure despite regularly describing himself as loyal to the promotion.

It is unclear how many fights remain on his current UFC contract.

Field Level Media

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