In 1995, Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith challenged a huge saltworks planned beside a gray whale nursery; Mexico dropped the project in 2000
A giant salt factory threatened Mexico's gray whale nursery. Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith backed the fight against it, and Mexico canceled it in 2000.
Some conservation stories begin with a rescue; this one begins with a factory plan. Each winter, gray whales come to the calm waters of Laguna San Ignacio, a lagoon on Mexico's Pacific coast, to give birth. According to UNESCO, the whale sanctuary that includes this lagoon holds the most important breeding grounds of the eastern North Pacific gray whale. But in 1995, a proposal for a massive saltworks put that quiet spot at risk. Among those who pushed back were actor Pierce Brosnan and his future wife, Keely Shaye Smith.
Why this lagoon matters so much
Laguna San Ignacio is in Baja California Sur. It is part of the UNESCO World Heritage site Whale Sanctuary of El Vizcaíno, inscribed in 1993, just before the saltworks plan came up. Gray whales migrate thousands of miles from the Arctic to these warm, shallow waters where mothers give birth to and nurse their young.
Scientists have studied how whales use the lagoon. One such effort appears in a 2003 paper by Bruce Mate, Barbara Lagerquist and Jorge Urban-Ramirez in the Journal of Cetacean Research and Management. In February 1996, the researchers tagged 12 gray whales with satellite transmitters. Six were mothers with young and six were whales without young. The mothers stayed in the lagoon longer than the other whales, making repeated journeys to and from it. The study was limited by its small sample size. It also notes that San Ignacio is one of only three major breeding and calving lagoons along the Pacific coast of Baja California.
Deep Dive
A giant plan and a global pushback
ESSA was the corporation behind the salt factory. Mitsubishi owned 49 percent, while the Mexican government held a 51 percent share. This project is what the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) describes as the world’s largest industrial plant for salt. Concerns were raised over the destruction of a place that had stayed wild for so long due to heavy industry. The fight against this project was led by NRDC and the International Fund for Animal Welfare along with other Mexican environmental organizations. Activists appealed to the UNESCO World Heritage Committee to conduct an investigation and boycotted the Mitsubishi Corporation in California.
Celebrities like Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith were in support of the campaign. They got married in 2001, after the fight. Famous names may attract attention, but they were only part of a bigger story. The organization says its supporters sent more than a million letters of opposition, and that 34 scientists, including nine Nobel laureates, joined the cause.
How it ended and what came next
On March 2, 2000, the Mexican President, Ernesto Zedillo, declared the project to be canceled. UNESCO's own account states the decision was taken based on an expert mission conducted to the site in August 1999, and Mexico supported the conclusions of the mission. The World Heritage Committee observed that the site was not under any danger then. The mission advised Mexico to consider the lagoon's World Heritage values when reviewing the saltworks plan. The saltworks were never built.
Efforts were made to ensure the plan did not resurface. The Laguna San Ignacio Conservation Alliance was created in 2005 in order to provide permanent protection for the lands which surround the lagoon. NRDC's Joel Reynolds says it was for Mexicans and Mexican leaders to decide whether the plan should be cancelled. Today, the lagoon is also known for its friendly whales, and mothers and calves sometimes approach visitors' boats.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT US Desk
The Hindustan Times US Desk brings you the latest news and developments from across the United States. The team covers everything from breaking news and politics to sports, business, entertainment and stories that are trending across the country. Our coverage includes the White House, Congress, US elections, immigration and visa updates, H-1B, green cards, Social Security, education, jobs, layoffs, the economy, technology and major policy changes. We also closely follow stories that matter to Indian and South Asian communities in the US. The desk covers major US sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, along with player news, injuries, schedules, results and major events. Entertainment coverage includes Hollywood, celebrities, television, streaming, music and pop culture. We also report on breaking developments, major incidents, weather, public safety, court cases and other stories making headlines across the country. When a major policy or news development affects people's everyday lives, the team works to explain what happened, what it means and what readers need to know. Alongside breaking news, the US Desk produces explainers and practical stories on topics such as immigration, Social Security, taxes, education, employment and government programmes. The team also works on science, tech, business and AI stories analyzing the impact they may have on people. The team follows developments throughout the day, keeping an eye on official announcements, public records, reliable news sources and what people are talking about across the US.Read More