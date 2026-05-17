Why Casper Ruud's 'lucky charm' fiancée Maria Galligani was absent from Italian Open final vs Sinner - Explained

As Norway's Casper Ruud's took on Italy's Jannik Sinner at the final of the Italian Open 2026 on Sunday, his fiancé, Maria Galligani, was notably absent from the stands cheering for Ruud. It left many wondering as to why Galligani was not there, given she is often seen cheering for Ruud. Casper Ruud reacts during his final match against Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open in Rome, Sunday, May 17. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

But after Ruud lost to Sinner in two straight sets 6-4, 6-4, he spoke about his family- especially his partner Galligani and their newborn daughter, whom he described as his "lucky charm."

Rudd remembered his family and described the year as "very good" off the court despite his struggle on it.

“I’d like to thank my own team, behind there.. it’s a bit hard to talk and look at them," Ruud said after his loss.

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"It’s been a little bit of an interesting year for me on and off the court," he continued. "Very good year off the court. My fiancée and I had a daughter earlier in the year.. I wanted to say quickly that we brought her here to Rome. She’s been a very good luck charm for us. We’ll try again to bring her next year and see if we can win a tournament for her. It was a very good time for us.”

Casper Ruud and Maria Galligani welcomed their baby daughter on January 30, 2026. She is just a few months old now. The couple have not revealed her name.

“30.01.2026💗 Best feeling ever💗,” Rudd wrote on social media, announcing the birth of their daughter.