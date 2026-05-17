Jannik Sinner prize money: Italian Open winner bags massive sum after beating Casper Ruud

Jannik Sinner walked away from the Italian Open with more than just another historic title after defeating Casper Ruud in Sunday’s final at Foro Italico. The world No. 1 earned a massive payday after securing the Rome crown with a 6-4, 6-4 victory, while runner-up Ruud collected €535,585. Jannik Sinner reacts during his men's final match against Norway's Casper Rudd (REUTERS)

Full Italian Open 2026 prize money breakdown The Italian Open, one of the ATP Tour’s Masters 1000 events, featured a major prize pool across every round of the singles draw.

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Here is the complete breakdown:

Round Prize Money Champion €1,007,165

Finalist €535,585

Semi-finalist €297,550

Quarter-finalist €169,375

Fourth Round €92,470

Third Round €54,110

Second Round €31,585

First Round €21,285

Sinner completes historic ‘Golden Masters’ With the victory, Sinner became only the second player in history after Novak Djokovic to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. The title also extended Sinner’s incredible winning streak at Masters 1000 events to six straight tournament victories.

The Italian has now won 34 consecutive matches at Masters events and enters the French Open carrying a 29-match overall winning streak.

Sinner also ended a 50-year wait for an Italian men’s singles champion in Rome, becoming the first home winner since Adriano Panatta triumphed in 1976.

Ruud started strong before Sinner took control Ruud entered the final hoping to capture his first Italian Open title and finally defeat Sinner after losing all four of their previous meetings.

The Norwegian started aggressively and won the opening two games of the match, immediately improving on last year’s heavy defeat against the Italian.

However, Sinner quickly recovered, broke back and gradually took control of the baseline exchanges in front of a packed centre court crowd.

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The world No. 1 broke Ruud early in the second set and never surrendered momentum from there as he closed out another dominant performance on clay.

Ruud, who has won more clay-court matches and tournaments than any ATP player since 2020, still failed to take a set off Sinner in their head-to-head rivalry.

Before the final, Ruud had admitted the challenge of facing the Italian.

“Either it will be a guy who cannot lose, it seems like,” Ruud had said while waiting to discover whether Sinner or Daniil Medvedev would reach the final.

French Open now firmly in Sinner’s sights Sinner’s dominance in Rome has only strengthened expectations ahead of Roland Garros, especially with Carlos Alcaraz currently sidelined because of a wrist injury.

The Italian superstar is now chasing his first French Open title and could complete his career Grand Slam collection in Paris.

Sunday also proved memorable for Italian tennis beyond Sinner’s triumph.

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori captured the men’s doubles title after defeating Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 7-6 (10/8), 6-7 (3/7), 10-3.