Casper Ruud gives update on wife Maria, baby girl after loss vs Sinner at Italian Open

Casper Ruud may have fallen short against Jannik Sinner in the Italian Open final, but the Norwegian star continues to enjoy one of the most meaningful periods of his life after welcoming his first child earlier this year with wife Maria Galligani. The former world No. 2 entered the Rome final chasing his second ATP Masters 1000 title and hoping to finally defeat Sinner after four previous losses against the Italian. Norway's Casper Ruud hits a return to Italy's Jannik Sinner during the men's final of the ATP Rome Open tennis tournament at Foro Italico in Rome on May 17, 2026. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (AFP)

However, Sinner dominated, winning 6-4, 6-4.

Ruud opened up before Sinner showdown Ahead of the final, Ruud admitted he understood the challenge waiting for him against the red-hot world No. 1.

“It will be a tough match no matter who it is,” Ruud told reporters while waiting for the semifinal between Sinner and Daniil Medvedev to conclude after a rain delay.

“Either it will be a guy who cannot lose, it seems like. Or it will be Daniil who won this tournament before. Both are great players and incredible athletes.”

Ruud also acknowledged that facing Sinner would offer another opportunity to test himself against one of the tour’s dominant players.

“If it’s Jannik, it will be another test for me, and hopefully, I can get some sort of revenge from last time we played. See if I can do better… I’m really proud and happy to be in the final here for the first time.”

Despite the loss, Ruud’s run to the championship match marked a major boost during what he described as a difficult season.

“It’s a good feeling after a bit of a troubled year. These things have really kind of kick-started the season now. Let’s see if I can keep it going.”

Ruud and wife Maria welcomed baby girl in 2026 Away from tennis, Ruud’s life changed dramatically earlier this year after he and wife Maria Galligani welcomed their daughter.

The Norwegian first announced the pregnancy in September 2025 with an Instagram message that read: “The team is growing. See you next year babygirl.”

Ruud later confirmed the birth of their child in February 2026 with a photo showing the newborn’s hand holding his finger.

“30.01.2026💗 Thank you for all beautiful messages these last couple of weeks. Maria and our baby are doing great💗,” he wrote.

The tennis world quickly responded with congratulatory messages, including one from Rafael Nadal, who commented: “Congrats Casper & Maria! 😍 Enjoy this special moments!.”

American star Tommy Paul also replied: “Congrats dude!”

Becoming a father changed Ruud’s perspective Ruud has frequently spoken about how becoming a father has reshaped his mindset both on and off the court.

“I look forward to hopefully becoming a good parent myself,” Ruud said earlier this year while speaking with the ATP Tour.

“Even though this life requires a lot of time, a lot of energy and a lot of travel and these things, I look forward to trying to be there as much as I can and when I have downtime — time off from the court — I will spend it where I want to go with my future daughter.”

He also reflected on wanting to pass down lessons from his own upbringing.

“I think teaching her about my lifestyle and what I was taught when I was young,” he continued. “She’s free to do whatever she wants, doesn’t need to be tennis. But of course it will be natural to at least try and see if she can be active in sport. I think sport in general is a great way for kids to be active and kind of have a place where they belong.”

Ruud later added: “I’m not just doing this for myself anymore, and I have someone extra to play for.”

Maria Galligani stays away from spotlight While Ruud remains one of tennis’ most recognizable stars, Maria Galligani has largely stayed away from public attention and social media.

“It’s her choice,” Ruud explained to We Are Tennis in late 2024.

“We met before I got to the level I was at now, so things have changed for her as well, and it hasn’t always been easy.”

Ruud also acknowledged the challenges that come with balancing life as a professional athlete and a relationship.

“It’s tennis, it’s treatment, it’s media, it’s meeting a sponsor. It’s a lot of things before you have time for your partner,” Ruud added.

“So she’s been very, very patient and great with these things, and on the social media side and headlight side, she doesn’t want it.”