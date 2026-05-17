Jannik Sinner's GF Laila makes sweet gesture for Italian star's parents after win vs Ruud - Watch

Fans online also reacted to Hasanovic wearing Sinner-themed apparel during the tournament, including a black cap featuring the Italian star’s signature Nike fox logo.

The Danish model returned again for Sunday’s final against Ruud and was later seen celebrating with Sinner’s family after the historic win.

Hasanovic was present throughout the final weekend at Foro Italico, sitting alongside Sinner’s brother Mark during the rain-delayed semifinal against Daniil Medvedev. After Sinner sealed his place in the championship match, cameras caught Hasanovic warmly embracing Mark Sinner in the stands.

Jannik Sinner created history at the Italian Open after defeating Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4 in the final, becoming the first Italian man in 50 years to win the tournament. But while the world no 1 celebrated another major milestone in Rome, fans also noticed a touching moment involving his girlfriend Laila Hasanovic and his family following the victory.

Sinner ends 50-year wait for Italy Sinner’s victory over Ruud carried enormous significance for Italian tennis. He became the first Italian male player to win the Italian Open since Adriano Panatta lifted the trophy in 1976.

The triumph also completed another historic achievement for Sinner, who became just the second player after Novak Djokovic to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 events. Djokovic completed the career Masters sweep in 2018.

Sinner extended his winning streak to 29 matches and improved to 17-0 on clay this season heading into the French Open.

Read More: Casper Ruud gives update on wife Maria, baby girl after loss vs Sinner at Italian Open

“Incredible,” Sinner said after the final. “It’s been a long time since an Italian won – 50 years. I’m happy one of us was able to take advantage of this great period for Italian tennis.”

The Italian celebrated in his usual composed style before smiling broadly after converting championship point in front of a packed home crowd that included Panatta himself seated courtside.

Sinner previously spoke about family importance Earlier this month, Sinner admitted he wanted to spend more time with his loved ones amid the demands of the ATP Tour.

“It’s definitely a little bit [like] I missed out a little bit of time, spending time with my parents. I would like to catch up as much as I can,” he said while speaking to the ATP Tour.

“Obviously, at home, grandma and grandpa, the parents of my mum, they’re still both alive. I understand her very much that she wants to stay at home and spend as much time as possible with them. But I also would like to have more time with family.”

“So hopefully I can have some more time with my parents and the people I love, and also with my brother and friends. Because things can change.”

While Sinner has largely kept his relationship with Hasanovic away from the spotlight, he previously admitted in an interview with Corriere della Sera that he was in love.

Ruud praised Sinner before final Before the championship match, Ruud openly acknowledged the enormous challenge of facing the red-hot Italian.

“It will be a tough match no matter who it is,” Ruud said ahead of the final.

“Either it will be a guy who cannot lose, it seems like.”

The Norwegian also hoped he could finally reverse his struggles against Sinner after entering the match winless in their previous meetings.

Instead, Sinner once again proved unstoppable on home soil as he continued one of the most dominant stretches of his career.