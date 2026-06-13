Why is MetLife Stadium ranked the worst FIFA World Cup 2026 venue for fans? Key details revealed

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, one of the centerpiece venues for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has been ranked the least convenient host venue among all 16 North American host cities in a new study reported by the New York Post.

A high security barrier fence surrounds MetLife Stadium, temporarily renamed New York New Jersey Stadium, which will host 8 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including the World Cup Final.(REUTERS)

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The report, based on research conducted by travel company Holafly, claims the Meadowlands venue offers some of the most limited and expensive transportation options for fans attending tournament matches.

MetLife Stadium, officially referred to as “New York New Jersey Stadium” during the FIFA World Cup, is scheduled to host eight matches, including the final on July 19, 2026.

According to the study, supporters traveling to the stadium will primarily rely on two transportation options: the official FIFA World Cup bus network and NJ Transit rail services.

What transportation options will fans have?

The official World Cup bus service is expected to operate from three pickup points:

Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan

Midtown East near Grand Central Terminal

Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine in New Jersey

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{{^usCountry}} Fans using NJ Transit will need to travel through Secaucus Junction before boarding a direct shuttle train to MetLife Stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans using NJ Transit will need to travel through Secaucus Junction before boarding a direct shuttle train to MetLife Stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The New York Post reported that the limited transit choices contributed heavily to the venue’s low ranking in the study. Why are travel costs being criticized? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The New York Post reported that the limited transit choices contributed heavily to the venue’s low ranking in the study. Why are travel costs being criticized? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Holafly report found that transportation to MetLife Stadium was considerably more expensive than travel costs in most other World Cup host cities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Holafly report found that transportation to MetLife Stadium was considerably more expensive than travel costs in most other World Cup host cities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the findings, the average roundtrip transportation cost for the Meadowlands venue stood at approximately $12.90: more than three times the estimated $4.02 average across the other host cities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the findings, the average roundtrip transportation cost for the Meadowlands venue stood at approximately $12.90: more than three times the estimated $4.02 average across the other host cities. {{/usCountry}}

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The outlet also reported that NJ Transit plans to charge $98 for a roundtrip journey from Penn Station to MetLife Stadium during the tournament. The fare was reportedly reduced from an earlier proposed $150 price after backlash over the steep increase compared to regular ticket prices.

In addition to rail services, NJ Transit is expected to use ferry boats transporting fans across the Hudson River between Weehawken and New York City.

Also Read: US visa troubles before FIFA World Cup? Here’s which players and officials were affected

Commute times among longest in tournament

Travel duration has also emerged as a concern ahead of the World Cup.

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The study found that the average journey to MetLife Stadium takes around 47.5 minutes, making it one of the longest commutes among all host venues. Only San Francisco, Mexico City, and Los Angeles reportedly recorded longer average travel times.

Which cities ranked best?

While New Jersey finished at the bottom of the rankings, Houston emerged as the highest-rated host city in the study. According to Holafly’s findings, Houston offers eight transportation options for fans, with average train fares reportedly around $2.50.

Monterrey in Mexico and Vancouver in Canada completed the top three rankings, while Dallas, Guadalajara, and Miami joined MetLife Stadium among the lowest-ranked host locations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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