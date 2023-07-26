WWE Hall of Fame icon Hulk Hogan, 69, engaged to Sky Daily, set for his third marriage!

WWE legend Hulk Hogan, 69, has revealed that he’s engaged to his girlfriend Sky Daily, 45, after popping the question at a Tampa restaurant last week.

WWE icon Hulk Hogan (69)

The former wrestler, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, announced the news at his friends’ wedding over the weekend, where he thanked them for setting him up with Daily after they met at a party a year ago.

“She was crazy enough to say ‘Yes’ brother,” he said, using one of his famous catchphrases from his wrestling days, according to an Instagram video seen by the Los Angeles Times.

Hogan told TMZ that he was nervous before proposing to Daily, who has three children from a previous marriage. He said he’s fallen in love with her kids.

This will be Hogan’s third marriage, after divorcing Linda Hogan in 2009 and Jennifer McDaniel in 2021. He has two children, Brooke, 35, and Nick, 32, with Linda.

After his divorce with Linda, Hogan and Jennifer tied the knot in 2010. The two were married for 10 years. As a part of the divorce settlement, Hogan bought Jennifer a new car!

Hogan moved on quickly once his second divorce was finalised. He met Daily, who is an accountant and yoga instructor, and started dating early last year. Now the two are engaged and Hogan will get married for the third time!