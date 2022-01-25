'He's a different animal': Lashley reveals why match against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble is ‘biggest fight of his life’

As we draw closer to WWE's first of the big four pay-per-views of the year, the Royal Rumble, fans are all set to witness a dream match when the industry's two most physically dominant competitors collide inside the ring. Bobby Lashley, the challenger, will go one-on-one against Brock Lesnar, the champion in the highly-anticipated fight, a meeting that is taking place after a near decade-long wait.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Hogan vs Rock, Cena vs Rock and Lesnar vs Goldberg, Lashley vs Brock is a fantasy match-up pitting two physical specimen against one another. The fact that the WWE title will be on the line is what makes it all the more exciting. And after weeks of trash talking, it's time for the Beast and the Almighty to blow the roof off the arena as The Dome is set to witness a big fight feel on Saturday.

Ahead of the fight, Lashley in an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times described Lesnar as a 'different animal' altogether but is confident of snatching the title from the reigning champion.

"I've said this before, he (Brock Lesnar) is a different animal. The sports or combat psychology that I have has really come alive with Brock because you're trying to pick a part of a person that has no weaknesses. So that's what makes the challenge interesting for me because it's going to be something, which may not be the strongest, the fastest or the toughest. It's going to be the rise of the man who wins the fight," said Lashley in a telephonic interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lesnar and Lashley rivalry over the years

Both superstars have hogged a fair share of limelight be it in the WWE industry or their stint at UFC in the heavyweight division. In WWE alone, Lashley has fought over 500 matches, while Lesnar has made 300-plus appearances. The two while competing in MMA too enjoyed a good amount of success.

Despite being part of the combat industry for a long period, this is the first instance when the two will find themselves in opposite corners of the ring. Sharing his thoughts on the match, which every fan will have a keen eye on, Lashley said he is preparing 'like this is the biggest fight of my life.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You prepare with everything you've got and that's what I've been doing. These are the times when you relax a little bit as a competitor and not go hard all the time. But now it's different, I'm waking up early in the morning doing my cardio. I'm eating what I'm supposed to. I feel great so all these things are coming into play. So I'm training for this one, like this is the biggest fight of my life," said the challenger.

Lashley also highlighted the similarities between him and Lesnar, which he believes will set tone for the future irrespective of the outcome.

"I don't think this will be done, the reason being is because a lot of people talk about our similarities. The biggest similarity we have is the desire to win. Brock, he needs to win, I need to win, so two people that need to win one match can't dictate that because who does not win that person has to come back and avenge."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Standing 6ft 2' tall, Lashley added that he will be closely following the 30-man Royal Rumble match as he is confident of beating Lesnar and defending the title at WWE's grandest stage, WrestleMania 37.

"I got to see who I'll be wrestling at WrestleMania because I'm beating him (Brock Lesnar). It's my time. I beat him here and he wants a rematch then win the Rumble, if not somebody else will have the match," said Lashley.

The Hurt Business 2.0

Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and MVP (WWE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former WWE Champion, who once was the leading member of The Hurt Business, one of the most popular groups in WWE in early 2020, stated that if given a chance to form a 2.0, he will reconcile with previous associates - Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

"Hurt Business 2.0, I'll have Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. There are a couple of other people who have- good potential to possibly do something, I think Street Profits got a little bit more grip," he concluded.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON