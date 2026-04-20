Brock Lesnar fuels retirement speculation after leaving gear in the ring post-loss to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar, the Beast Incarnate, has gotten the entire world talking after his latest act at WrestleMania 42. Brock, 48, suffered a loss against Oba Femi as the new sensation beat the Beast inside five minutes on WrestleMania 42 Night 2. However, it wasn't the biggest talking point as the headline act came after Brock's defeat. After going down to Oba Femi, Brock was very emotional, and it was then that he first removed his gloves and placed them in the middle of the ring.

Brock Lesnar fuels retirement chatter after his act during WrestleMania 42. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The matter did not end there, as Brock removed his boots next and placed them alongside the gloves. The Beast then soaked in the applause as the crowd burst out into ‘Thank you Brock’ and ‘Thank you Lesnar’ chants. The entire chain of events fuelled speculation about the wrestler's future, and it seems that Brock announced his retirement from in-ring competition. However, nothing official has been confirmed yet. However, the loss to Oba Femi did seem like a passing of the torch.

Brock's long-time associate, Paul Heyman, then entered the ring and hugged the former world champion. The duo shared a heartwarming moment, and it was then that the two made their way out of the ring. Brock, then on his way back, turned around to once again thank the crowd. Seeing this, Paul Heyman broke down and wept.

Kurt Angle reacts

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{{^usCountry}} Former world champion Kurt Angle, who was involved in several memorable matches with Brock back in the day, also reacted to the latest retirement, telling the Beast to “enjoy his retirement.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former world champion Kurt Angle, who was involved in several memorable matches with Brock back in the day, also reacted to the latest retirement, telling the Beast to “enjoy his retirement.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Love you, my brother. There will only be one like you. Enjoy retirement, Brock,” Kurt Angle wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Love you, my brother. There will only be one like you. Enjoy retirement, Brock,” Kurt Angle wrote on X (formerly Twitter). {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking of Brock, he returned to the WWE last year after a long hiatus. He made a comeback to the company during SummerSlam, where he attacked John Cena. Brock then beat Cena in the next pay-per-view. However, the match wasn't well-received, considering Cena was beaten quite easily during his own retirement tour.

Returning to the match between Brock and Oba Femi, the two opened Night 2 of WrestleMania 42, and the contest went on for a little over four minutes. Oba Femi endured Brock's F5 and was able to kick out.

Oba Femi then hit Brock with a chokeslam and fall from grace, and these two moves were enough to help the Ruler win the contest against Brock and register a win on his WrestleMania debut.

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