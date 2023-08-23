Can Edge join All Elite Wrestling after his WWE contract expires in September?

WWE superstar Edge is expected to retire from the promotion after his current contract with the company expires at the end of September this year. Edge has seemingly appeared in the final battle of his WWE career against Sheamus in the previous episode of the SmackDown. While wrestling fans keep speculating about Edge’s departure, the Fightful has reported that there is a possibility of Edge joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW) after parting ways with WWE.

Since making an epic comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Edge has produced several memorable moments over the last three years(Getty Images)

But before making that decision, the Canadian may very well have to decide on a new ring name as the previous one—Edge-- is already trademarked by WWE. He will more likely appear in his real name Adam Joseph Copeland.

It is being understood that a number of teams in AEW are desperate to rope in Edge aka Copeland if the WWE star actually signs a contract with the wrestling franchise. Canadian wrestler Christian Cage is expected to play a key role in bringing Edge to AEW. Christian was previously contracted with WWE till 2014 before making his AEW debut in 2021. During his tenure in WWE, Christian built a formidable pair with Edge and the duo clinched the Tag Team Championship titles as many as seven times.

In his potential final bout in WWE, Edge claimed a resounding win against Sheamus. With rumours about his retirement growing, Edge addressed the topic during an interaction with ET Canada.

“Here's what I can honestly say, and this isn't the answer everyone wants. I truly don't know. I really really, with 100% truth can say I don't know. That's strange for me, but I don't. I really don't. I've put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. I don't know. I honestly don't know. I probably won't know until I get to the locker room that night and decompress, let all the anxiety and tension that I never used to have before I performed, I have now. That's strange for me and makes it that much harder to do this. I'm going to be 50 in October. It's not easy anymore. Before, what I used to take for granted to be able to do, now, there is a process and a fallout. There's a lot. It's the dream gig, but it's getting really hard,” Edge said.

Since making an epic comeback at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Edge has produced several memorable moments over the last three years. The clash against Randy Orton and the series of matches with Seth Rollins are all on par with some of the top matches of his career. During his spell with WWE, Edge has won as many as 31 championships, in total.

