Charlotte Flair responds to Ric Flair’s moving note on Dolph Ziggler’s WWE release

Superstar wrestler Dolph Ziggler was one of the many big names to be fired by the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) last week. Following Ziggler’s WWE release, Hall of Famer Ric Flair responded to the development by sharing a heartfelt note on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Ric Flair’s daughter Charlotte has now reacted to the post.

“Shame On Me For Being So Busy That I Haven’t Kept Up With All Of The Releases At WWE. I Just Hope That Each And Every One Of You Know That At The End Of The Day We All Love Wrestling, But It’s A Business First And Foremost. I Still After Retiring In 2008, Remember The Day That I Had To Walk Away As Being One Of The Most Difficult Days Of My Life. And As For My Dear Friend, Dolph Ziggler. Who Has Been My Close Friend For 20 Years, You Have Been Nothing Less Than The Best Professional & The Best At Everything You Have Been Called Upon To Do,” Ric Flair wrote, sharing a picture of himself along with Dolph Ziggler.

Ric even went on to address Ziggler as a “leader” and a “champion.” Sharing an anecdote involving Ziggler, Ric went on to write, “I’ll Never Forget The Letter You Wrote Me In The Hospital. I Know You Will Be Successful In Life Because That’s Who You Are. I Look Forward To Our Next Meeting & 2 Dirty Martinis With Extra Olives!”

Big names like John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson also appreciated Dolph Ziggler for showcasing his excellent fighting skills over the years in WWE. Current WWE performer Big E branded Ziggler as “one of the smoothest workers I've ever been in the ring with.”

Dolph Ziggler’s eventful near-20-year-career with WWE came to an end last week after the promotion decided to sever its ties with the former world champion. The move came just weeks after WWE got merged with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to form a new entity- TKO. The deal was reportedly worth $21.4bn (£17.3bn). Since the merger, WWE is understood to have fired more than 100 staff.

A former two-time world heavyweight champion and Money in the Bank winner, Dolph Ziggler was involved in around 1,554 matches in WWE. The 43-year-old also became Intercontinental Champion on several occasions during his stint at WWE. He was crowned the WWE’s United States Champion also. Ziggler, however, has not issued a statement yet on his WWE release.

Apart from Dolph Ziggler other performers like Matt Riddle, Shelton Benjamin, Rick Boogs, Aliyah, Top Dolla, Emma, Riddick Moss and Mustafa Ali were also laid off by WWE.

