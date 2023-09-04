CM Punk fired: A look at wrestling star’s most controversial moments in AEW and WWE

Wrestling superstar CM Punk, also known as Phil Brooks, has been fired by the All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The wrestling promotion announced Punk’s departure, sharing a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), with a statement from the CEO of AEW Tony Khan. The former two-time AEW champion’s backstage squabble with Jack Perry during its All In pay-per-view show last Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, reportedly forced the promotion to take such a decision.

"Following the investigation, the AEW Discipline Committee met and later convened with outside legal counsel before making a unanimous recommendation to [AEW owner Tony] Khan that CM Punk be terminated with cause," read the AEW statement.

Punk, 44, has had eventful association with both WWE and AEW. Despite possessing immense talent and unimaginable potential of reaching great heights, the former two-time WWE champion and three-time world heavyweight champion’s wrestling career has been mired in controversies. Punk may have been one of the most controversial figures in the history of WWE but his impact on the wrestling promotion can hardly be disputed.

CM Punk’s highly contentious stint at WWE started with his bitter feud with Jeff Hardy involving the World Heavyweight Championship. Apart from his in-ring fights, Punk enthralled fans with his oratory skills which played a key role in selling WWE’s storylines.

In 2011, WWE produced one of the best promos ever showcased in the history of the wrestling promotion. The much-talked-about promo, also known as the "Pipebomb,” involved CM Punk and WWE did a tremendous job in coming up with such an exciting storyline. Though, not many are convinced whether it was actually a storyline.

The year 2011 also witnessed “summer of Punk” and one of the most thrilling championship wins in WWE history. Punk and John Cena fought in a pulsating Money in the Bank battle. With Punk’s contract set to expire at midnight on July 17, just after the Money in the Bank episode, the fight turned out to be more appealing. The battle went a little over 33 minutes and Punk emerged victorious. The win marked his first WWE championship title win. Punk played in his final WWE fight in 2014.

Following his illustrious WWE stint, CM Punk decided to return to professional wrestling having signed a contract with AEW in 2021. His AEW career was, however, no less contentious. During his association with AEW, Punk infamously got involved in a physical altercation with wrestlers Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega. AEW star Adam Page was even brutally trolled by Punk.

Apart from WWE and AEW, Punk had also been a part of UFC. He fought twice in UFC, after severing ties with WWE in 2014.

