Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar 2.0 confirmed for WWE Night of Champions 2023

On Monday night Raw, Cody Rhodes accepted Brock Lesnar's challenge of a match at WWE Night of Champions 2023. This update to the fight card will add another chapter to the high-octaned rivalry between the two superstar wrestlers.

On Monday, Rhodes fought against Finn Balor and The Miz in a triple threat match in a bid to qualify for the World Heavyweight Championship(WHC) tournament. While Rhodes tried to pin the Miz to grab victory, Lesnar interrupted the fight and dragged The American Nightmare to ringside. The Beast Incarnate then hit Rhodes with an F-5. He later slammed Rhodes through the announce table and challenged him for a match at Night of Champions. Meanwhile, amid all the chaos, Balor emerged victorious in the match and qualified for the semifinals for the WHC tournament. In the semifinals, Seth Rollins defeated Balor to become the first contender for the title fight for World Heavyweight Championship.

At WWE Backlash 2023, Rhodes had surpassed Lesnar in a head-to-head fight. During the match, Lesnar started to bleed after Rhodes cleverly took the padding off of one of the turnbuckles in the ring and then tripped The Beast Incarnate to get slammed against the exposed metal.

The rivalry between Lesnar and Rhodes first received the major boost when The Beast Incarnate faked friendship with The American Nightmare on the episode of Raw after WrestleMania 39. But when they took the ring to fight in a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, Lesnar betrayed Rhodes, pouncing on him and mercilessly beating him.

With another blockbuster match confirmed between Rhodes and Lesnar, the 2023 WWE Night of Champions will take place on Saturday, May 27, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

