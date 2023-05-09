Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic fined $25,000 for ‘shoving’ incident with Phoenix Suns owner

As per reports, Nikola Jokic won't be suspended for his physical confrontation with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia in Game 4 of Conference Semifinals on Sunday. However, Jokic has been fined $25,000 for his actions. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15)(AP)

During Sunday's game between Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns, Jokic had slightly pushed Ishbia while trying to retrieve the ball from the crowd. As per video footage of the incident, Jokic elbowed the Suns' owner. It happened when Suns player Josh Okogie crashed into the seats while attempting to get his hands on a loose ball. As the ball went out of the court, Ishbia held the basketball. Jokic then tried to get the ball to start Nuggets' offense quickly. While Jokic tried to snatch it from the Suns' owner, the ball spun backward into the crowd. And in the heat of the moment, Jokic shoved and hit Ishbia with his elbow.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Ishbia took to Twitter and wrote "Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!

That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!".

In a post-game interaction with media, Jokic said "The fan put the hand on me first. I thought the league was supposed to protect us. Maybe I am wrong. I know who he is, but he is a fan. Isn't he?."

Nuggets coach Michael Malone defended Jokic's actions. He said "[Jokic] going to get the ball and some fan is holding on to the ball like he wants to be part of the game."

In game 4, Suns defeated Nuggets by 129-124 and levelled the series 2-2. Suns outperformed Nuggets in the second and third quarter to grab victory by a margin of five points. Suns' players Kevin Durant and Devin Booker contributed 36 points each in the win. Durant finished with 11 rebounds and six assists while Booker contributed 6 rebounds and 12 assists. For Nuggets, Jokic was the best performer as he finished with 53-4-11 53 rebounds, four rebounds and 11 assists.

Game 5 between the two teams will be played on Tuesday. Jokic hasn't been barred from participating in the game, so fans' eyes will be on him if he takes the court.