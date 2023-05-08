Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo again? PSG star looking to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia

The prospect of Lionel Messi playing in Saudi Arabia and reigniting his rivalry against Cristiano Ronaldo might actually come true to the delight of fans. As per a report from El Chiringuito, Messi has accepted an offer to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia this summer. Lionel Messi(REUTERS)

As per the report, after his current contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ends, Messi would join the Saudi Arabian club as he has discarded a potential return to FC Barcelona. The report also says that Argentina striker's contract with Al-Hilal would be worth a mind blowing £262 million per year.

Interestingly, Sergio Busquets will also be moving to Al-Hilal along with Messi. As per reports, the club is also trying to bring Jordi Alba onboard as well to reunite the former Barcelona teammates.

The reports comes after Messi was recently suspended by PSG for travelling to Saudi Arabia without their approval. The superstar footballer had apologised to the club for his unauthorised visit. As per reports, he was suspended for two weeks after failing to turn up for training on Monday, a day after PSG's 3-1 home defeat by Lorient in Ligue 1. But on Monday, Messi was spotted training with his PSG teammates.

"I want to apologise obviously to my teammates and to the club," Messi had said in an Instagram video after his Saudi visit.

"I honestly thought we were going to have the day off after the match as had happened in the previous weeks. I had organised this trip to Saudi Arabia having cancelled it previously. This time I couldn't cancel it. I am sorry for what I did and I wait to see what the club decides to do," Messi had said.

Interestingly, Messi's rival Ronaldo is currently playing for Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr. Ronaldo's ties with Manchester United were severed after his explosive interview with British journalist Piers Morgan. Ronaldo has played in 15 matches for the club and scored 12 goals.