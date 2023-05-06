Damian Priest makes huge prediction about Rhea Ripley's rise and prestige in WWE

Rhea Ripley has reached peak popularity as a wrestler in WWE, as a member of the The Judgement Day. In the villainous group which also includes Finn Bálor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, Ripley stands out as the undeclared leader. With her SmackDown Women's Championship title win against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, Ripley has further cemented her position as a superstar in the company.

Rhea Ripley(Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent interaction on WWE’s The Bump, Priest lauded Ripley for becoming the No.1 pick on night two of the 2023 WWE Draft. He praised for her being one of the most popular faces in WWE today and went on to claim that she was the all-time greatest female wrestler.

ALSO READ| Cody Rhodes reveals why he wasn't a part of WWE 2K22 game

"As expected, as she should be. Rhea is the No. 1 champion in the entire company right now. Rhea is, in my opinion, the all-time greatest female wrestler. I can't think of one woman in the history of this business, or in the planet right now, that can threaten her," said Priest.

The Judgement Day member further said that it was amazing that Ripley had achieved so much in just the start of her wrestling career. Priest even predicted that she would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame someday. And he wished that he would be the one who would induct her or at least be a part of the honour ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Nobody can dominate her. Rhea Ripley is in a class of her own — and she's just getting started, which is crazy. I hope I get to induct her into the Hall of Fame, or at least be a part of it," added Priest.

The new roster of WWE will become effective after Backlash 2023 on Saturday, May 6. It is being speculated that Ripley might swap titles with WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair who has got drafted into SmackDown.

Meanwhile, at Backlash, Ripley will defend her current WWE SmackDown Women's Championship title agaisnt LWO member Zelina Vega. Zelina had expressed her intention to challenge Ripley for a one-to-one fight and got the approval from WWE Official Adam Pearce.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}