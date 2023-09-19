Edge ‘not close on money’ in contract negotiations with WWE: report

There seems to be still no certainty on Canadian professional wrestler and actor Adam Joseph Copeland, also known as Edge’s, WWE future. Edge was last seen in action in a fight with Sheamus on the August 18 edition of SmackDown. It was Edge’s last battle under the current contract with WWE. Since then, there have been plenty of speculations about his next move. Rumours have been rife about Edge switching to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as well. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer, who closely follows WWE developments, pointed out that the Rated R Superstar is asking for a more high-paying contract than the one company is planning to offer him.

WWE wrestler Edge(Getty Images)

“It’s the same thing with Edge and McIntyre. Not that those deals are dead in WWE, but they’re not close on money. And that’s where it stands. It’s not like somebody, you know, whatever these people ask for. It’s not like it’s a rubber stamp even though WWE is loaded with money.

WWE recently merged with UFC to form the TKO Group. Endeavor, the parent company of UFC, owns 51 per cent of the newly formed entity while the current shareholders in WWE own 49 per cent. Following the merger, WWE reportedly fired more than 100 behind-the-scenes employees. According to media reports, Edge’s last WWE contract paid him $3 million per year.

Talking about WWE’s cost-cutting ploys, Meltzer said, “Tony’s running a business. WWE is running a business. They have an idea of a salary scale. WWE can afford anything and anyone, but they’re not.”

Edge’s current WWE contract is set to expire this month. Earlier reports were rife about WWE declining to meet Edge’s contract request. Sharing a video on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that there was no disconnect between him and the promotion in terms of contract negotiations.

“There's nothing going on. There's no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE. It's my dream gig. It's all I ever wanted to do. And I didn't come at them with some crazy contract or anything, and they didn't deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox. I just don't know what to do,” the 11-time world champion said.

Edge was forced to retire from WWE due to a neck injury back in 2011. Edge, who will turn 50 next month, made a return to WWE nine years later. In recent times, Edge has been heavily linked with a move to AEW. According to reports, AEW is planning to plot Edge in a tag-team storyline along with his longtime partner Christian Cage.

