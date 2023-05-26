Ex-WWE superstar predicts winner between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions 2023

Brock Lesnar is set to lock horns with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday. Fans of the superstar wrestlers are hailing it as fight 2.0 after the recent clash between Lesnar and Rhodes at WWE Backlash 2023. With Lesnar seeing to avenge the humiliating defeat suffered recently from Rhodes, the Saturday contest has turned into a high stake battle.

Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar.

Experts and fans are trying to predict the winner of the contest between Lesnar and Rhodes. Though it's never easy to accurately predict the winner of such big matches, WWE Hall of famer and Olympic medallist Kurt Angle has weighed in on the prospects of Lesnar and Rhodes. Kurt has predicted Lesnar to emerge victorious in the head-to-head contest. In his prediction, he has considered the present situation of Rhodes who is suffering from a broken arm. Given Rhodes' physical health condition, Kurt has reasoned that Lesnar would use it to his advantage and win the contest.

"There’s gonna be a day when Brock Lesnar’s gonna have to start losing here and there. I was hoping it would be now, but with Cody with his arm the way it is, he has an out now. So if Brock gets his arm in an armbar, and Cody passes out, doesn’t tap, but breaks his arm and looks like a hero, I think that’s most likely what’s gonna happen," said Kurt.

Notably, at WWE Backlash 2023, Lesnar had suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Rhodes. During the fight, Rhodes had caused Lesnar to bleed after he tricked The Beast Incarnate into getting hit by the exposed metal of turnbuckle in the ring. Since then, Lesnar has vowed to surpass Rhodes and two have been involved in confrontations leading into WWE Night of Champions.

In another important match at Night of Champions 2023, the first World Heavyweight Champion will be decided with a contest between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.