Fans set to get clues about Sami Zayn-Jey Uso saga in WWE SmackDown- Reports

Ever since Jey Uso defied Roman Reigns' order to beat Sami Zayn with a chair in the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber match, the Bloodline story has aroused fresh interest among the fans. Speculations are high that Jey might join forces with Sami but at the same time fans expect a twist in the story. They feel that Jey might actually reinforce the Bloodline by betraying his newly-found friend, Sami.

In the last episode of Monday Night RAW, the former Honorary Uce tried to convince Kevin Owens to join hands with the aim of taking on Roman Reigns and Co. together. But Owens rather took a jibe at The Master Strategist and said "If you need help taking down The Bloodline, just ask your buddy Jey." This incident raised more questions for the fans than answering any.

ALSO READ: 'Why isn't Brock Lesnar getting fired?': Ex-WWE writer questions Adam Pearce

There are media reports that both Jey and Sami will mark their appearance on Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown. And there are speculations that it might be the night where fans get an idea of what's in store for them in this Jey-Sami saga. Will it lead them to Jey-Sami vs the Bloodline or Owens-Sami vs the Bloodline? The clues to these theories might become clear in the SmackDown episode.

However, it's highly unlikely that Jey will go against the Tribal Chief as his twin brother, Jimmy Uso is still a loyal and prominent member of the Bloodline. But despite giving negative signals, Owens might join hands with Sami and then Owens-Sami will together take on the Uso brothers in WrestleMania39 for the title of Undisputed Tag Team Champion.

Meanwhile, Undisputed Universal Champion Reigns and winner of 2023 Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes have been confirmed to participate in the upcoming WWE RAW on Monday, March 20. It will provide a boost to their high-voltage encounter in the WrestleMania39 where the Tribal Chief will defend his title against the American Nightmare.