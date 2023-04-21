Former star wrestler weighs in on importance of merger between WWE and UFC

WWE and UFC's parent company Endeavour got merged earlier this month. UFC and WWE came together to form a a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.

In an interview with PW Mania, Booker T talked about the merger that took place between UFC and WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer hightlighted that he was surprised by how quickly the deal took place.

“It’s not an elephant to me, man. It’s just business. Business as usual, man, the wrestling business is very, very unpredictable. I didn’t see the sale happening as quick as it did. I thought it was something that that was, perhaps, you know, could happen or would happen. But I thought, that’s a monster for it to happen as quickly as it did, I was surprised by that. But I think it’s a good thing. I don’t think it’s a bad thing at all. I think with Endeavor, it’s only gonna get bigger,” said Booker.

“As far as the lights camera, the action, that that’s what WWE is really, really all about, that we got a piece of that just a little bit of what you know, perhaps is on the horizon at WrestleMania day one and day two, everybody’s entrance was so elaborate and so different. It felt like a real, real, real show, you know what I mean? And it always felt like that, but it felt bigger, it felt had a little bit of kick to it. So I think it’s gonna be overall good for all the guys,” he added.

The former WWE wrestler further talked about how fans can expect the merger to impact the show in WWE.

“I don’t see a whole lot of crossover in the ring or in the octagon, per se or anything like that. But as far as having special guests as far as having certain angles built around, I mean, we’ve had guys you know from my era like Kevin Federline you know, combat, but these guys actually have you know, combat experience, I think it would lead a little bit of credibility if they were to actually do something it’s just a matter of how they do it and what they’re going to do.”

Meanwhile, before the merger, it was announced that the deal would focus to maximize the value of combined media rights, increase sponsorship monetization, develop new forms of content and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions to further bolster brands of both companies.