Former WWE star Sara Lee committed suicide, autopsy report confirms she had bruises on her body

A new update has come out regarding the death of former WWE wrestler Sara Lee in October, last year. As per TMZ Sports, new autopsy report of Sara reveals that she died by suicide.

Sara Lee(Twitter)

Citing the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office documents, TMZ Sports have reported that officials said Lee ingested a lethal combination of alcohol and pills. The officials added that the former wrestler had left 'letters of intent at the scene' before her death.

As per the officials, Sara had bruises and abrasions on her head and body at the time of her death and they suspected that the injuries were a result of a fall or falls while being intoxicated.

Sara's death at the young age of 30 years, had shocked the wrestling world. Official Twitter account of WWE had paid a tribute to her and posted "WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former "Tough Enough" winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."

Sara was the winner of WWE's Tough Enough event in 2015 and had received a one-year contract. She left WWE in 2016 and started participating in independent circuit later. In 2017, she got married to wrestler Wesley Blake and the couple had three children together.

After her tragic death, husband Blake took to Instagram and wrote “I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine. But you were soo much more than just mom”.

“You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the back bone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife. I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we madeI can’t promise that I will stop grieving but I know now, that you’re free.I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far. I LOVE YOU SARA,” posted Blake.

