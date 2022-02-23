Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sports / Wwe News / 'Hardik Pandya joined NXT': Fans compare India all-rounder with Carmelo Hayes, WWE star reacts
'Hardik Pandya joined NXT': Fans compare India all-rounder with Carmelo Hayes, WWE star reacts

Carmelo Hayes is the current NXT North American Champion.
WWE star Carmelo Hayes (left) and Hardik Pandya
Published on Feb 23, 2022 08:32 PM IST
WWE star Carmelo Hayes was amazed to see him hitting top trends in India as cricket fans in the sub-continent compared the wrestler with out-of-favour all-rounder Hardik Pandya. 

Both the sports personalities share similar facial features and fans were quick to point it out on the micro-blogging platform. 

Hayes overwhelmed with the attention also reacted on the development and thanked the cricketer for helping him trend in his country.  

Hayes, who is the current NXT North American Champion, has expressed to defend his title against popular musician Bad Bunny. 

The musician has been associated with the industry and also took part in the WWE pay-per-view event Royal Rumble in January. He had then entered the match as the 27th contestant and was eventually eliminated by Brock Lesnar, who won this year's Men's Rumble match.

Meanwhile, Hayes has impressed most his wrestling abilities and has now held on to the championship for over 100 days.

Hardik, on the other hand, is one of the promising talent among the cricket circuit but his performance has witnessed a dip ever since his successful back surgery. He has also been out of action ever since India's exit from the T20 World Cup last year and will now be seen leading new franchise Gujarat Titans in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

