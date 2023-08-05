How Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns came together as a ‘strong force’ in WWE?

Roman Reigns is facing one of the most challenging phase of his reign as the chief of The Bloodline. Embroiled in a conflict against The Usos who are his friends-turned-foes, Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title against Jey Uso at 2023 WWE SummerSlam on Saturday night.

Paul Heyman

During Reigns' journey to the top and while he remains there, Paul Heyman has been one strong force by his side. Fans are often intrigued about how the two came together, with Heyman as Reigns' manager.

Earlier, Heyman was the manger of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. But later, he joined forces with Reigns.

In 2020, Heyman was removed from his role as the executive director of the creative team at WWE. According to his contract with WWE, he had few months left. Heyman saw this as an opportunity.

According to a clause in the contract, he could only work with only few wrestlers on-camera and one such name was Reigns.

The Tribal chief was still on a journey to make his comeback to the ring after suffering from health issues. Heyman grabbed the moment and took one of the biggest gambles of his career. Seeing potential in Reigns of becoming a top-tier wrestler, Heyman became his manager.

With Heyman by his side, Reigns' fortunes turned for the best and he went on to become one of the biggest stars in the WWE universe. With time, the duo consolidated Reigns' wrestling stable The Bloodline as the most fearsome groups in the business.

In recent times, with the exit of Sami Zayn and The Usos, the strength of The Bloodline has definitely withered but it does remain to be a force to be reckoned with. While other have left, Heyman and Solo Sikoa remain the only partners that Reigns has. A defeat at the hands of Jey at 2023 SummerSlam will definitely make things worse for Reigns and Co. Fully aware of the aftershocks, Reigns is expected to give his all to win agaisnt Jey.

