Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Here's everything to know about the epic fight in Dallas

August 5th is bound to be one of the biggest PPVs and most intriguing fights of the year. Influencer turned pro boxer ‘The Problem Child’ is set to reach one of his biggest milestones in his pro career in 2023 as he faces UFC legend Nate Diaz. DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 04: Nate Diaz lunges at Jake Paul during weigh-ins for their fight at American Airlines Center on August 04, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Sam Hodde/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Sam Hodde / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The event exclusively streams on ESPN+, where PPV will cost $60 and DAZN will cost $61.

Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva (Lightweight) Kevin Newman II vs. Quilisto Madera (Middleweight) Luciano Ramos vs. Cee Jay Hamilton (Super Lightweight) Jose Aguayo vs. Noel Cavazos (Welterweight) Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry (Super Middleweight) Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa (Welterweight) Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens (Super Middleweight) Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy (IBF, IBO WBA, WBC WBO Featherweight title bout) Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz (Cruiserweight Main Event)

The fight is to take place in Dallas, Texas, at the American Airlines Center. The fight is set to take place at 8 P.M. ET (1 A.M. BST), while the main event is set to take place at 11.15 P.M. (4 A.M. BST).

Here is what the betting odds between the two fighters look like:

For a draw to potentially take place, the odds are currently placed at 15/1, while a win in Jake's corner would stand at 3/10 in favor of the Problem Child and 7/2 for the underdog Nate Diaz.

Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter Drake places $250,000 on Nate Diaz to humble the former Disney kid Jake Paul, $1million payout.

The 10-round fight is expected to go the distance, where the odds are less favorable at 1/2 and the decision stands at 2/1.

The fight is expected to go the distance considering the grappling skills and incredible stamina the former UFC legend brings to the table, while Jake has had the ability to take all his opponents who have fought MMA prior to boxing by KO.

ALSO READ: Jake Paul offers Nate Diaz $10 million to fight him in the Pro Fighter League

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Mega paydays revealed for epic boxing showdown

Jake's fight against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley was not so much the case but was eventually humbled on to his second fight with the Problem Child.