‘I got no reason to stay’: Ronda Rousey’s post sparks speculations about her WWE future

At the SummerSlam, American wrestler Ronda Rousey suffered a defeat at the hands of Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules Match. Following the defeat, Rousey has now threatened to leave WWE. Giving the ultimatum on Instagram, Rousey wrote, “Shayna Baszler you were the reason I got into this business… Now I got no reason to stay.”

Ronda Rousey’s Instagram post went viral, triggering speculations about her future in WWE. While many feel that the three-time women's champion will now leave WWE, others stated that the 36-year-old will take a break from the wrestling promotion for a while.

The feud between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler started at the Money in the Bank this year. Baszler had turned on her tag team partner back then. Baszler’s move in the middle of their WWE Women's Tag Team title defence at the Money in the Bank shocked the WWE universe.

The two fighters were involved in one of the most gruelling fights at this year’s SummerSlam. The only possible way to win the bout was by knockout or submission. Baszler started the fight on a high note but Rousey soon found her momentum back. Baszler eventually succeeded in emerging victorious having scored a technical submission.

Ronda Rousey had previously expressed her disgust with the lack of quality fighters in the WWE women's tag team division. “Well, the lack of competition is really the problem. I mean, we want to be the most active champions out there. I want to be able to defend this title every week and even twice a week on both SmackDown and Raw,” Rousey said in an interview with the New York Post.

Ronda Rousey has had a WWE career full of ups and downs. She made her WWE debut in 2018. Rousey has so far won the SmackDown Women's Championship two times and the RAW Women's Championship once. She also claimed the Women's Tag Team Championship along with Shayna Baszler. The Baddest Woman On The Planet became the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July 2018.

