Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Wwe News / 'I know a thing or two about making an X sign': Triple H after Elon Musk promises to fight in ‘WWE’ style

'I know a thing or two about making an X sign': Triple H after Elon Musk promises to fight in ‘WWE’ style

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Aug 08, 2023 03:04 PM IST

Chief Content Officer of WWE and wrestling legend Triple H responded to Elon Musk's post on social media platform “X”.

Elon Musk has been teasing fans with new updates regarding his expected "cage fight" against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Musk took to social media platform "X" on Monday and tweeted "Am going with @WWE as my fighting style".

Elon Musk, Triple H(File)

Responding to Musk's tweet, Chief Content Officer of WWE and wrestling legend Triple H shared a GIF image from his wrestling days in which he is seen making the "X" sign. Triple H wrote, "Say the word, @elonmusk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign," along with the post.

Notably, Musk has confirmed that a cage fight will happen between him and Zuckerberg. Recently, Musk informed fans that the fight would be livestreamed on his social media platform "X" (formerly known as Twitter).

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Musk had informed on Sunday.

ALSO READ| Pawsing during the crime: Watch San Diego thief stops to play with Golden Retriever before stealing $1300 bicycle

Both Musk and Zuckerberg have been preparing themselves for the fight. Some weeks ago, in an Instagram post, Zuckerberg was seen posing at a training session with two well-known UFC fighters - Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. Photos of Musk while training with Brazilian Jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman had emerged a few weeks ago.

In an interaction with podcaster Joe Rogan, Musk had revealed that he had trained in taekwondo, judo, and karate when he was a kid and in Brazilian jiu-jitsu as an adult.

In the professional world, Zuckerberg's newly launched social media platform "Threads" is competing against Musk's X. Musk was quite miffed after the launch of Threads.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wwe elon musk mark zuckerburg
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP