'I know a thing or two about making an X sign': Triple H after Elon Musk promises to fight in ‘WWE’ style

Elon Musk has been teasing fans with new updates regarding his expected "cage fight" against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Musk took to social media platform "X" on Monday and tweeted "Am going with @WWE as my fighting style".

Elon Musk, Triple H(File)

Responding to Musk's tweet, Chief Content Officer of WWE and wrestling legend Triple H shared a GIF image from his wrestling days in which he is seen making the "X" sign. Triple H wrote, "Say the word, @elonmusk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign," along with the post.

Notably, Musk has confirmed that a cage fight will happen between him and Zuckerberg. Recently, Musk informed fans that the fight would be livestreamed on his social media platform "X" (formerly known as Twitter).

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Musk had informed on Sunday.

Both Musk and Zuckerberg have been preparing themselves for the fight. Some weeks ago, in an Instagram post, Zuckerberg was seen posing at a training session with two well-known UFC fighters - Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. Photos of Musk while training with Brazilian Jiu-jitsu black belt Lex Fridman had emerged a few weeks ago.

In an interaction with podcaster Joe Rogan, Musk had revealed that he had trained in taekwondo, judo, and karate when he was a kid and in Brazilian jiu-jitsu as an adult.

In the professional world, Zuckerberg's newly launched social media platform "Threads" is competing against Musk's X. Musk was quite miffed after the launch of Threads.