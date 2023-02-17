‘I never expected…’: Cody Rhodes' huge revelation on his 2023 Royal Rumble win

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes achieved the high of his career when he won the 2023 Royal Rumble in January this year. The American Nightmare had cliched victory by outperforming the likes of Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and Gunther in the Rumble match that also featured Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Edge, Booker T, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston.

It was a fairytale win for Rhodes after being away from the ring for several months due to a pectoral muscle injury. As the last entrant in the 30-man match, he had achieved the milestone. In an interaction with BBC Sounds recently, Rhodes reflected on his surreal win at the 2023 Royal Rumble and confessed that it was on his bucket list.

"Yes, I was such a fan of the match, the Royal Rumble concept. And also I had been in a great deal of Rumbles and I had always pointed out to people [how] I've got these great Rumble stats. I was in there a really long time. I've got some eliminations under my belt. And then, to be away for six-seven years, people started catching up. So would I say it was absolutely on the bucket list," said Cody Rhodes.

"But I would say that winning the Royal Rumble in sports entertainment and pro wrestling is a life-changing moment. With that in mind, as much as it was on the bucket list, I never expected how I would feel in the moment. I could never plan or anticipate that. It's been such a whirlwind since," he added.

Meanwhile, Rhodes will square off against the winner of the match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in Elimination Chamber 2023 on Saturday. In an interaction with BBC Sounds, the American Nightmare also talked about the prospective clash against Reigns and how he was planning to surpass the Tribal Chief. He also weighed in on comparisons with Drew McIntyre who was billed as a favourite to dethrone Reigns but had failed to do so.

"I think one of the sobering things about Roman Reigns, is sometimes real life happens, right? You see it in sports all the time, sometimes the better story is defeated by the better competitor, and I think I have to come into this not sweating the individual that is Roman Reigns, the God tier superstar," said Rhodes.

"I think I have to come into this and I can't just ride the emotions of Dusty's son, the title he never got. I can't ride those emotions, I have to just be the literal best, bell to bell. I just have to come in with more gas in the tank. I have to come in as disciplined as possible. I just don't want to be a casual of that," he added.