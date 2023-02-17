Fans go berserk after Roman Reigns tweets about completing 900 days as WWE Universal Champion

Superstar Roman Reigns completed 900 days as the WWE Universal Champion on Thursday. The milestone has been achieved just two days before the Elimination Chamber match against Sami Zayn on Saturday.

The official Twitter account of WWE congratulated the Tribal Chief on accomplishing the tremendous feat. "900 days and counting...@WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle, tweeted WWE.

Reigns commented on the post and wrote "I told you over 900 days ago this would happen.#GreatnessAmongstYou". His post went viral on social media and several fans acknowledged the greatness of the WWE star by commenting on it.

"We all know you're a Man of your word Chief. Thank you for gracing us with your Greatness and let us be part of this awesome Journey!." ,commented one fan.

One Twitter user predicted Reigns to claim the title once again at the WrestleMania39 and wrote"Starting to think your retaining through Mania as well. Your by far the most entertaining thing on both shows right now. Thank you for all your hard work."

"You are amazing , let's go 1000 + , we Acknowledge You , I Acknowledge You, Always have Always will ...love you my Tribal Chief, posted one user.

"I like you some of the time. Can't deny how handsome you are. But it's time for someone else to have the titles!! Been too long now," tweeted one user.

Another fan wrote "Truly god mode".

One fan pleaded Reigns to continue the winning momentum and wished him to beat legendary Bruno Sammartino's record. He commented "Keep it up. Gotta beat Bruno Sammartino."

The Tribal Chief's reign as the Universal Champion has continued since he won against Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in Payback in 2020. Regins is now on the line to equalise or break record of holding the WWE title for more than 1000 days which is held by only four legendary wrestlers namely Pedro Morales, Hulk Hogan, Bob Backlund, and Bruno Sammartino (twice).

If Regins wins the eliminaton chamber match on Saturday, he will face off against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania39.