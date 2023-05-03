‘I never thought that it would work’: Rhea Ripley on storyline with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio get along very well as members of The Judgment Day. But it was not the case when Dominik was on good terms with his father Rey Mysterio and the duo were rivals with The Judgement Day ((Finn Bálor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley).

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio(Twitter)

In a recent interaction with Michael Fairman, Ripley talked about how formal she and Dominik were to each other before they became team members. She highlighted that initially she didn't think that the storyline involving her and Dominik would work.

"Once I found out that Dom was on the same page as me, it just clicked. [It worked so well, right?] Yeah, I never thought that it would work, and I don't think Dom thought it would work either, especially because we barely really talked beforehand. It was just like a 'hi' 'bye.' Yeah, I mean we just said 'hello' and 'how are you?' And that's about it. But like being a part of the women's division, I'm so far away from the men's division. But now, I'm a part of The Judgment Day, so I'm more in it with them. So, I get to make all these new friends," said Ripley.

"But like watch these bonds sort of just grow and it's funny because like Dom and I we're the same age pretty much. I'm one year older than him and that's it. So, like we're very very similar and we're on the same sort of path so it's just been clicking and we're having a lot of fun," she added.

In recent times, Dominik has been involved in a bitter feud with his father Rey. Several father vs son matches have taken place involving the duo. In the lead up to WrestleMania, Dominik had insulted Rey and his family several times which ultimately resulted in a high voltage clash at The Show of Shows. Rey defeated Dominik despite interruptions by The Judgement Day members. Since then, confrontations between the father-son duo has been happening in various episodes. Rey has revived Latino World Order by including Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Zelina Vega) and the new faction together takes on The Judgement Day.

Meanwhile, Ripley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship title against Zelina Vega at 2023 Backlash. In the main event, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will engage in a head-to-head fight against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.