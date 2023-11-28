‘I’m not here to make friends…’: CM Punk’s first promo after returning to WWE - Watch

Days after making a shocking return to WWE in the pay-per-view event Survivor Series, Phillip Jack Brooks, better known by his ring name CM Punk, made an appearance in Monday Night Raw this week at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Punk remains a fan favourite despite his shortcomings with the management previously.

CM Punk’s first promo after returning to WWE on Monday Night Raw

“It looks like hell froze over. And when I mean hell froze over I mean this is me standing in a WWE ring on Monday Night Raw with a live microphone in my hand,” said Punk.

The wrestler then mentioned that he's changed and was bit scared of what he was going to say next because it was true. “I’m home,” he added.

Punk also stated that this is where he belongs and acknowledged the love shown by fans despite his absence for a decade. Stating that he is grateful, Punk added the fans are his home too.

After a short segment, Punk started walking out of the ring with his music being played in the background. It was then he told the camera “I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money” and accompanied it with a smile.

CM Punk's return

Punk returned to WWE after nine years at the end of the Survivor Series show on Saturday night in his hometown of Chicago. Punk's return caught everyone off guard and many claim that it overshadowed Randy Orton's return, who was seen in action after a gap of 18 months.

Prior to making a return, Punk was associated with WWE's rival company All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Punk was a two-time AEW world champion and stuck around the company for two years before getting sacked. The development took place in August after a backstage physical altercation with wrestler Jack Perry.

The same had happened with Punk at WWE back in 2014, when he left the company on bad terms. He then penned a deal with UFC later that year, where he fought twice. He then kept himself away from pro-wrestling industry for seven years before making a return with AEW in 2021.

Meanwhile, it is hard to tell what WWE has instore for Punk, but his return will be one of the talking point for some time.

