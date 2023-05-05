Is Roman Reigns going to surpass Hulk Hogan's WWE record? Here's what it means for The Tribal Chief

The wrestling world is abuzz with talk of Roman Reigns' historic reign as WWE Universal Champion. Reigns is already one of the longest-reigning champions in WWE history, and there are whispers that he could surpass the 1,000-day mark as champion. But does it really matter?

Roman Reigns, (center), holds up his WWE heavyweight and universal championship belts after defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39,(AP)

WWE has a long history of creating its own "historic" moments, and Reigns' reign as champion is no exception. The company has been hyping up Reigns' dominance for nearly a year, and it seems that they want to cement his place in the history books with a longer title reign. However, some fans are skeptical about this approach.

Reigns is undoubtedly one of the top stars in WWE right now, and his Bloodline storyline has captivated fans with its twists and turns. But some fans worry that the focus on Reigns' reign as champion has come at the expense of other wrestlers on the roster. WWE has sacrificed many names to make Reigns a top star, and there are very few contenders the audience can buy as legitimate.

There are also concerns about what happens when Reigns eventually loses the title. His whole character is based around his dominance of the company, and it's difficult to imagine what he will do when he no longer holds the championship. It's a problem that WWE will have to address if and when Reigns' reign as champion finally comes to an end.

Despite these concerns, Reigns' reign as champion shows no signs of slowing down. WWE is reportedly banking on its ability to luck into a hot wrestler or build up a former star for a possible rematch at WrestleMania XL. But as fans eagerly await the next chapter in Reigns' story, the question remains: does it really matter if Reigns surpasses 1,000 days as WWE Champion? Only time will tell.