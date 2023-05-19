Wrestling rumble! Is WWE planning to add Lucha Libre in weekly its schedule? Here's all you need to know

As All Elite Wrestling (AEW) gears up to debut their highly anticipated show Collision, WWE is not one to be left behind in the race for wrestling dominance. The industry giant is reportedly considering adding yet another show to its already stacked programming lineup.

Lucha Libre masks(Wikimedia Commons)

Currently, WWE airs five weekly shows, starting with Raw on Mondays, followed by NXT on Tuesdays, WWE Main Event on Thursdays, and NXT Level Up and SmackDown on Fridays. However, WWE CEO Nick Khan has expressed his desire for the company to provide daily content, aiming to fill every day of the week with captivating wrestling action.

During the MoffettNathanson Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference, Khan unveiled his vision for WWE's expansion, stating, "Ideally for us, we would go every day of the week, as long as there is a unique product we can put on the air and resonate." This ambitious plan hints at WWE's commitment to continually engaging their global fanbase.

Interestingly, Khan also revealed that WWE has discussed the possibility of introducing a weekly Lucha Libre show. Lucha Libre, a style of wrestling popular in Mexico and Latin America, has gained a considerable following worldwide. WWE recognizes the potential of tapping into this market and catering to the growing Hispanic audience in the United States. With their English content already resonating strongly within the Hispanic community, a Lucha Libre show could be a strategic move to further expand their reach.

While details about WWE's new show and the launch timeline remain scarce, the company has demonstrated its commitment to broadening its programming offerings. Recent years have seen the departure of shows like 205 Live and WWE NXT UK, but WWE shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, they are already in the works to introduce NXT Europe later this year, further solidifying their global presence.

As the wrestling landscape continues to evolve, WWE is determined to remain at the forefront. With their ambitious plans for daily content and potential ventures into new wrestling styles, the company is ready to unleash its power and capture the hearts of fans worldwide. Stay tuned for more exciting developments in the ever-expanding WWE universe.