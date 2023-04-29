‘It was John Cena…’: Austin Theory reminisces win at WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory's triumph over John Cena at WrestleMania 39 was a historic moment for the United States Champion and he cannot stop reminiscing about it.

In a recent interaction with NBC Chicago, Theory recalled the high voltage encounter against Cena. He joked that it was a honour for Cena to share the ring with him.

"John Cena’s dream came true getting to step in the ring with Austin Theory. Sure, at eight years old, he was my motivation and inspiration to be a WWE superstar, but when I got here, I was like, ‘Man, I’m just too good at this.’ I’m the greatest United States Champion," said Theory.

On a serious note, Theory called Cena as his inspiration. He said that it was a full circle moment for him at WrestleMania as the former 16-time world champion was his childhood hero.

"To have that opportunity and moment, just pausing time, and being in the ring with John Cena, somebody that, I remember seeing a poster when I was leaving a wrestling show and it had John Cena on it, advertising Raw. I was like, ‘Man, who is that?’ I remember watching the next week and I wouldn’t stop watching every single Monday and it was John Cena that inspired me. That full circle moment at WrestleMania and beating him, it’s pretty surreal," added Theory.

In 2023 Backlash, Theory will square off against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a triple threat match while defending his title. He has been holding the title since becoming champion at Survivor Series 2022.

