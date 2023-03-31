Kevin Owens makes huge prediction about tag team title match along with Sami Zayn, against The Usos at WrestleMania 39

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will square off against The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team title on night one of the WrestleMania 39 on Saturday, April 1.

In last couple of months, the on-screen association between Owens and Zayn has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. They have turned from rivals to friends after Zayn famously refused Roman Reigns' order to beat Owens with a steel chair at 2023 Royal Rumble. From that moment, Zayn left The Bloodline and eventually won Owens' heart to team up against Reigns and Co.

In a recent interview with Pat Laprade of TVA Sports, Owens reminisced his old one-on-one match against Zayn at WrestleMania 37 and against Stone Cold at WrestleMania 38. The Prizefighter highlighted how The Show of Shows had led to surprising duels and raisetd the bar with the emotions involved in the fights.

"In my head, it was going to be hard to beat Sami and me (at WrestleMania 37) just because of the history we had. I thought it would probably be the biggest WrestleMania in terms of emotions and nostalgia. And yet, the year after, look what happens! It’s another moment at the same level. The last three WrestleMania are unimaginable. You go back 10 years in time and no one would have thought that we would have had a match against each other at Mania. You go back 20 years in time and nobody would have thought that Kevin Steen would have fought against Stone Cold," said Owens.

KO further hailed Zayn and The Usos for hyping the storyline with their gimmicks in last one year. He was all praise for the former Honorary Uce and Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso for their hardwork which he thought had led to their match being at par with the title bout between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

“When we started in WWE, there was a small hope that we would fight as a team, maybe even at WrestleMania. Then we did it in 2018 against Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan. Except this time it’s for the Tag Team Championship, in the biggest WWE story in six months,” said Owens.

Apart from the Roman vs. Cody match, we are the most anticipated match and I say that with all humility, but also with confidence. There are probably people who are more looking forward to our match than the one between Roman and Cody, because of the story and because of the work the Usos and Sami have done to get to where we are. No one has done a better job in the last year than these three guys. Again, I don’t see how I’m going to be able to beat that next year," added Owens.

