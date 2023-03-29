Home / Sports / Wwe News / WWE WrestleMania 39: Full match card, live streaming details and timing in USA and in India

WWE WrestleMania 39: Full match card, live streaming details and timing in USA and in India

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Mar 29, 2023 02:18 PM IST

WWE WrestleMania 39: All you need to know about match card, live streaming details and timing.

The biggest extravaganza of WWE calendar- WrestleMania 39 will take place as a two-night premium event in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. The likes of Austin Theory, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Charlotte Flair, Kevin Owens, The Uso brothers and Sami Zayn will be a part of the matches in The Show of Shows.

WrestleMania 39 will take place as a two-night premium event in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.(Twitter)
In the main event, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

Here is the match card

Host : The Miz

Main Event :Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Other Important Events

  • United States Champion Austin Theory vs. John Cena
  • Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Logan Paul
  • SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley
  • Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens
  • Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka
  • Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Six-Woman Tag Team Match)
  • Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
  • Edge vs. Finn Bálor (Hell in a Cell Match)
  • Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Triple Threat Match)
  • Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match
  • Men's WrestleMania Showcase Match
  • Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Date and Time in USA

Date- Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2

Time- 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in the USA on Peacock.

Date and Time in India

Date- Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3

Time- 5:30 AM IST in India on the Sony LIV app and Sony Sports Network.

Topics
wrestlemania wwe
