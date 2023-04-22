Kurt Angle talks about former WWE wrestler who would smoke ‘weed’ before matches

Wrestlers with their own style, gimmicks and methods have been featuring in WWE since its inception. Rob Van Dam was one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE.

Kurt Angle(Getty Images)

Former WWE superstar and Olympic gold medallist Kurt Angle talked about Rob in the recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Angle shared interesting information about the former wrestler's habit before fights in the ring.

"He[Rob] was even better to work with when he was high. I honestly don’t know if I ever met Rob or seen Rob if he wasn’t high. He had to put the matches together. Even if he was high, he had to get higher. So he would go smoke and then come back. Yes, that is Rob Van Dam," said Angle.

The WWE Hall of Famer admitted that although he was also a smoker but wouldn't be able to work after that.

"I gotta tell you this. I’ve smoked before, okay, I’m not going to lie. [But] there is no f***ing way I could work if I smoke. There’s just no way. I don’t know how they do it. I would love to be able to do that, but I can’t," he added.

Angle also talked about the merger between UFC and WWE. He shared how the two companies were at loggerheads at one time as they were considered competing against one another. He also highlighted that the merger might benefit both companies.

"It’s crazy. One group owns both companies now. It’s ridiculous. It’s crazy because when you were wrestling, you weren’t allowed to dabble with UFC. When you were with the UFC, you weren’t allowed to dabble with WWE. If you did, they would turn you down because Dana White did not want anybody under contract to WWE that was in UFC," said Angle.

"So they felt they were competing, even though, honestly, they were not competing. One’s fighting and one’s sports entertainment, but for some reason, now, they’re together, which is crazy. You know what? They can help each other out, though. They could promote each other. It might be good," he added.