Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair to crash SmackDown. Is she making a shocking move ahead of WWE Backlash?

In a surprise move, the "EST of WWE" and current "Raw" Women's Champion, Bianca Belair, made an unexpected appearance on "SmackDown" last night ahead of her historic title defense against Damage CTRL's IYO SKY at "WWE Backlash" this Saturday. Belair, who has held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship in the past, arrived in Puerto Rico a little early and her appearance was met with thunderous applause from the audience.

Bianca Belair after defeating Asuka for RAW Women's Title Match during WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium.(Getty Images via AFP)

Throughout her reign as "Raw" Women's Champion, Belair has proven time and again that she is a force to be reckoned with. She has had numerous impressive title defenses against some of the biggest names in the industry, including Becky Lynch, Bayley, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and most recently, Asuka at WrestleMania 39.

But Belair's reign will be put to the test this weekend when she faces off against IYO SKY at "WWE Backlash." While the two have faced each other in singles action on the main roster previously, neither match was for the "Raw" Women's Championship. Their history goes back to August 1st when they wrestled to a "no contest," and on September 26th, Belair defeated SKY on "Raw" in a match that lasted just over 18 minutes.

Fans are eagerly anticipating this historic match-up, and with Belair making a surprise appearance on "SmackDown," the excitement has only increased. As the longest-reigning Black champion in WWE history, Belair will look to continue her reign and add another impressive victory to her already impressive record.

Make sure to tune in to "WWE Backlash" this Saturday for what is sure to be an epic match between two of the biggest names in the women's division.