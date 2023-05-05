Bad Bunny hosts WWE Backlash in San Juan, Lesnar vs Rhodes, and more: Date, time and where to watch

WWE has announced that they are all set to bring its next premium live event, Backlash, to San Juan, Puerto Rico. Ready, set, Backlash! (Image Credit: WWE)

The upcoming premium event is scheduled for May 6 and will take place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. It will be the first time since 2005 that the studio is hosting a premium live event in the city, and the opening ceremony will be hosted by Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny. Backlash will feature an exclusive "San Juan" street fight between Bad Bunny and his former best friend, Damian Priest.

The main event will see a brawl between two of WWE's biggest wrestling superstars, The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

The Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, will be absent from the event, but the other members of The Bloodline, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, will be rocking the rings. They will be taking on Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, as well as the Certified Bro, Matt Riddle.

Iyo Sky, who earned the opportunity to face The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair, for the Raw Women's Championship a couple of weeks ago, will also appear in the rings. On the other hand, Zelina Vega will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship in front of her home crowd.

WWE Brings Backlash to Puerto Rico. (Image Credit: WWE)

WWE has announced seven matches for the event, but many may be disappointed to know that Intercontinental Champion Gunther will not be present in San Juan.

Notably, WWE has a significant following in Puerto Rico, and the studio has historically held several events in the region. Bringing Backlash to San Juan is a clear indication of the company's commitment to the island's fans. The event will undoubtedly be a one-time exclusive experience for all those in attendance.

WWE Backlash 2023’s Match Card

Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar

Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jimmy & Jey Uso)

Austin Theory vs Bobby Lashley vs Bronson Reed (United States Championship)

Bianca Belair vs IYO SKY (Raw Women’s Championship)

Seth Rollins vs Omos Rhea Ripley vs Zelina Vega (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Bad Bunny vs Damien Priest (San Juan Street Fight)

WWE Backlash premiering time

In the United States, the pre-show events will commence at 7.00 p.m., while the main showdown will start at 8.00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 6th, 2023.

In the United Kingdom, the event will commence at 1.00 a.m. BST on Sunday, June 7, 2023.

Where to watch WWE Backlash live?.

WWE Backlash will be airing on Peacock Network and WWE Network in the United States.