Released WWE star recalls massive 'who's next' praise in anecdote involving Roman Reigns, Jey Uso

Mansoor and Mace became the latest professional wrestlers to be fired by WWE. Following their WWE releases, the duo recalled their association with the promotion. During a Twitch stream, Mansoor narrated an anecdote involving WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Mansoor even went on to reveal that Jey once praised him while having a discussion with Reigns.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso (WWE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We got back after a long night out with The Usos and a bunch of people. But we drive back in a cab, Amsterdam or something, in a car with Jey. Jey's ready to go to bed. It was the last night of the tour, we had a flight at like 5 AM the next day, and we get [sic] back at 3 AM. We get to a lobby, and he pulls us in. He looks at me, and he goes, 'Hey Mansoor, you're one of the best guys here.' 'Like, really?' 'Yeah, you know, when big Uce [Roman] asks me, 'Who's next, Uce?' I say, 'Hey, Mansoor's next, Uce.' I was like, 'Really? Me,’” Mansoor said.

Mace and Mansoor were teamed up as Maximum Male Models in WWE but their televised fight has not appeared in recent times. The duo partnered with each other as the Maximum Male Models since 2022. According to media reports, the two were released by WWE yesterday. Following the development, Mace shared his views on his partnership with Mansoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We’ve done a lot of cool things. Unfortunately, the way that the system works, it’s crap shoot. Sometimes you’re up, sometimes your down, and there’s nothing you can do. We can do as many pitches and ideas, but if we’re not in the building, we can’t get used and we can’t prove that we’re asset and we get let go. I hated the fact that I was ignoring every post that was wrestling related,” Mace said, as per 411 Mania.

Mansoor posted a video on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to reflect on his release from WWE. Mansoor admitted that his time at WWE did come to an end but at the same time he mentioned that his career is just beginning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A report published by Daily Mail claimed that WWE recently released 20 stars, following its merger with UFC. In its earlier releases, WWE decided to lay off some of the prominent wrestlers like former World Heavyweight champion Dolph Ziggler, along with Shelton Benjamin and Mustafa Ali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON