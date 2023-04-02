Rey Mysterio defeats 'son' Dominik Mysterio at 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39, amid disruption by The Judgement Day

Rey Mysterio decimated Dominik Mysterio in the 'father vs son' fight at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night. The 2023 WWE Hall of Famer emerged victorious in a rollercoaster bout that saw both fighters give it their all in a bid to grab the win.

Rey Mysterio decimated Dominik Mysterio in the 'father vs son' fight at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday night.(Twitter/@WWEonFOX)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rey first hit a 619 on Dominik and then frog splashed from the top rope to knock his son down. The luchador then pinned Dominik to the count of three and emerged victorious in the historic match.

ALSO READ| Watch: ‘Winner’ Seth Rollins cleverly makes Logan Paul knock down own friend KSI at 2023 WWE WrestleMania 39

The Judgement Day members Damian Priest and Finn Balor came to the ringside during the match, in a bid to distract Rey. Priest even put a steel chain in the ring to aid Dominik. But Bad Bunny snatched it from Dominik's hands when the latter tried to use it to hit Rey.

As The Judgement Day members disrupted the match between Rey and Dominik, even preventing Rey from making a move at one moment, Legado Del Fantasma came to the rescue. It was Legado Del Fantasma's timely rescue which helped Rey eventually grab the win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rey's wife and daughter were present in the arena to witness his head-to-head fight against own son Dominik. During the match, Dominik insulted own mother and sister, telling Rey's wife to shut up which prompted her to slap him. Dominik even splashed his sister's drink on her face and just then, Rey came to check on his daughter.

Earlier, Dominik had been persistent in his efforts to provoke his father to fight him. On March 24 edition of WWE SmackDown, Dominik had insulted his own mother and sister which proved to be the trigger for Rey to finally accept to fight him at The Show of Shows.