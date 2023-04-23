Home / Sports / Wwe News / Rhea Ripley gives four-word reaction to title clash against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash 2023

Rhea Ripley gives four-word reaction to title clash against Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash 2023

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Apr 23, 2023 11:45 PM IST

Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Legado Del Fantasma's Zelina Vega at Backlash 2023.

WWE SmackDown women's champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against Legado Del Fantasma's Zelina Vega at Backlash 2023. Ripley had become the champion by defeating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley(WWE)
WWE superstar Rhea Ripley(WWE)

Official Twitter account of WWE shared the news and tweeted " @RheaRipley_WWE will defend her #SmackDown Women’s Championship against @ZelinaVegaWWE at #WWEBacklash in Puerto Rico!".

ALSO READ| Seth Rollins shares a three-word reaction to match against Omos at WWE Backlash 2023

Ripley quoted the official announcement and wrote "Mami vs Little Pretzel".

The contest between Ripley and Vega will add another chapter to the rivalry between the two WWE factions who have been engaged in heatest contests in recent times. Ripley is a member of The Judgement Day which includes Damian Priest, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Meanwhile, Vega's group Legado Del Fantasma comprises of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro and Rey Mysterio.

In the rivalry between the two factions, father vs son contests involving Dominik and Rey have been the show stealer. The two superstars have clashed multiple times.In the lastest episode of SmackDown, Damian Priest & Finn Balor defeated Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar in a tag team contest.

As per the official match announcements thus far for WWE Backlash 2023, Cody Rhodes will fight against Brock Lesnar. Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn will take on Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in a three-way match. There will be a triple threat match involving Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed. Seth Rollins will lock horns with The Nigerian Giant Omos in a one-to-one contest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rhea ripley wwe
rhea ripley wwe
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out