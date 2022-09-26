Rohit Raju or John Skyler? IMPACT Wrestling star Bhupinder picks out his toughest opponent

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
wwe news
Published on Sep 26, 2022 04:34 PM IST

During a special interaction with Hindustan Times, IMPACT Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar picked out his toughest opponent.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Already an exciting prospect in the world of professional wrestling, popular wrestler Bhupinder Gujjar is now keen on becoming a fan favourite in IMPACT Wrestling. Bhupinder, who used to be an integral part of the Desi Hit Squad, is one of the biggest names in the current IMPACT Wrestling roster. During a special interaction with Hindustan Times, Bhupinder discussed his much promising wrestling career and the IMPACT Wrestling star also picked the tougher opponent between Rohit Raju and John Skyler.

“I had 2 matches with John Skyler. They were very good matches. But I'm going to have tough matches with Rohit Raju. He knows my stuff. A couple of times we worked together as a tag team in other shows. He knows the way I trained. He even knows my next moves. Whenever I have to face him, I have to think one step ahead because he knows my moves, he knows what I'm gonna do next. So I have to be a little bit careful with Raju,” Bhupinder told Hindustan Times.

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Bhupinder also spoke at length about the challenges that young and talented wrestlers are facing today in terms of character development. Sharing his experience during the candid conversation, Bhupinder stressed that there are loads of challenges that up-and-coming wrestlers have to face in the business of professional wrestling, especially when it comes to character development.

"Because it's not easy - it takes years to develop a character. It comes with experience. I'm still figuring out - what kind of character I have and I'm giving my best. I'm planning on giving a few changes to my character as well. It's a bit difficult to say what character exactly I want in this business but I had a great talk with other senior wrestlers and they told me that it's gonna come out with time and with experience,” Bhupinder added.

