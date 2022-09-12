Home / Sports / Wwe News / My Tribal Chief Roman Reigns would smash...: Paul Heyman calls out MS Dhoni with explosive post on Instagram

My Tribal Chief Roman Reigns would smash...: Paul Heyman calls out MS Dhoni with explosive post on Instagram

Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman has called out former Team India skipper MS Dhoni on social media. Heyman has shocked the sports fraternity with his bold claim about WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns.

Veteran professional wrestling manager Paul Heyman has raised several eyebrows with his recent take on legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Often regarded as one of the greatest leaders in the history of cricket, former Indian skipper Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following across all social media platforms. Nicknamed Thala, the beating heart of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was called out by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon Heyman on Sunday.

Serving as Roman Reigns' special counsel in the WWE, Heyman celebrated his 57 birthday on Sunday. The former manager of WWE icon Brock Lesnar took cognisance of a throwback post which was shared on his special day. As Heyman never shies away from speaking his mind, the former Smackdown manager opted to take a sly dig at former Indian captain Dhoni on Instagram.

Sharing a Times Now Sports tweet on the Facebook-owned platform, Heyman shocked the WWE universe with his bold claim. Promoting his client Reigns on social media, Heyman backed the WWE Undisputed Universal champion to break Dhoni's cricket records. "For the record, my Tribal Chief Roman Reigns would smash Mahendra Singh Dhoni's numbers on the cricket field... and that is something everyone should acknowledge," Heyman said in a post shared on Instagram Stories.

Heyman's latest social media activity has become the talk of the town on the internet. For the unversed, this is not the first time that Heyman has given a special mention to Dhoni on social media. Earlier, Heyman reacted to a viral post shared by the ICC ahead of the 2019 World Cup. "My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency," Heyman had tweeted.

