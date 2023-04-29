Roman Reigns reacts after selection in SmackDown as the No.1 pick of 2023 WWE draft

With the No.1 pick, Undisputed WWE Univeral Champion Roman Reigns got selected into SmackDown in 2023 WWE draft on Friday. Along with Reigns, Enforcer of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman also got drafted in SmackDown. With the No.2 pick, Cody Rhodes went to Raw. Bianca Belair was drafted to SmackDown as the No.3 pick. With the No.4 pick, Becky Lynch was drafted to Raw. The new rosters will become effective after WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6.

After getting selected into SmackDown, The Tribal Chief took to Twitter and recorded his first reaction to the development.

"#1 @ everything! ☝🏽🩸#SmackDown #WWEDraft@WWESoloSikoa@HeymanHustle," tweeted Reigns.

The two-night 2023 WWE Draft will continue on Monday night Raw on May 1. On Monday, all eyes will be on Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso as it remains to be seen where The Usos will get drafted in.

Meanwhile, some matches also took place on Friday night SmackDown. In a head-to-head fight, LA Knight surpassed Butch. The Street Profits conquered Braun Strowman & Ricochet and LWO's Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro in a triple threat match. In another one-to-one match, Zelina Vega prevailed over Sonya Deville. In the main event of the night, Undisputed WWE Tag Team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated The Usos and successfully defended their title.